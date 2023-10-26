Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended warm greetings to people on the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (Dastageer sahib) RA.

In his message, the Party President Dr Farooq said that Kashmir being an alcove of Sufis and saints has been bestowed with spiritual wealth. He said that the shrines associated with Sufis have traditionally been held in reverence by people in Kashmir cutting across religious lines. “Teachings of great Sufis, particularly of Hazrat Peer Dastagir Sahib ( RA) have shaped the contours of our social, cultural and spiritual life. These great men indoctrinated the people with the core values of Islam, the Quranic teachings and various other facets of Islamic learning including Hadith and Sunnah. Kashmir bears deep imprints of the teachings of such great saints, who out of their personal example revolutionized our society by purging it from various evils."

Party Vice President, Omar Abdullah, in his greetings said, “The message of Hazrat Gous ul Azam Dastageer (RA) was that of peace, piety and penance. Their message stressed on the unity of humankind; these great men embodied the substance of Islamic values and teachings. I take this opportunity and greet people on the auspicious Urs observance. I hope that those who get to visit the shrine on the auspicious eve are bestowed with spiritual bliss and contentment.”