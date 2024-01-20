Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Jan 20: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the Urs observance of Hazrat Abdul Rehman Bulbul Shah Sahib (RA).

Extending wishes to the people, the duo prayed that the auspicious day augers well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shami Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have also extended warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion.