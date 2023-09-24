Dr Jitendra launches J&K's first Tata Cancer Centre affiliated unit at Kathua

Kathua: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday launched Jammu and Kashmir’s first ever state-of-the-art Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Mumbai affiliated Cancer Care Unit in the new block of Government Medical College Kathua.
He said that the facility would cater to three territories of J&K, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
The Union Minister was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the much-needed day-care Cancer Chemotherapy unit. On the occasion, Dr Jitendra also inaugurated a Maternal ICU and voluntarily funded 300 LPM Oxygen Plant at GMC Kathua.
While addressing the gathering on this occasion, he said, “Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency can be the future ‘Health Circuit’ of the region with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities like 3 centrally funded Medical Colleges; North India’s first Biotech Park at Kathua; centrally funded Ayurvedic College Kishtwar; National Institute of High Altitude Medicine Bhaderwah; upcoming Homeopathy College at Kathua etc.”
“With the establishment of the day-care Chemotherapy (Onco-care) Unit at GMC Kathua today, cancer treatment is going to become accessible and affordable as the missing link has been completed for affordable and accessible cancer treatment in the area,” said Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.
The Minister said that he felt pained to receive calls every morning from different parts of the region from desperate family members pleading to arrange admission of cancer patients at Tata Hospital Mumbai or arrange accommodation for the attendants. He then decided to start the Tata affiliated facility at Kathua and thus moved the papers in the Department of Atomic Energy - the controlling authority of Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai.
Dr Jitendra said, with increasing lifespan, changing lifestyles, environmental factors etc., the prevalence of cancer was assuming epidemic proportions and cancers of all nature and all organs were happening everywhere. “A Tata satellite Cancer care facility in Kathua will therefore prove to be a great boon for the region,” he said.
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, satellite hospitals and facilities of Tata Memorial Centre have been started in different parts of the country and in Guwahati, even Onco DM and MCH super speciality courses have been started which option could be later contemplated for Kathua as well,” the Union Minister said.
He said that onco-care would be upgraded in GMC Kathua in coming years as Onco DM and MCH seats would be provided to it and world-class cancer specialists would be invited here for treatment, lectures and seminars.
On the treatment of various types of cancers, Dr Jitendra said, “India has taken a lead in the production of vaccines for the prevention of malignancies like ‘CERVAVAC’ as the Biotechnology sector in India is growing by leaps and bounds as India is set to achieve $150 billion bio-economy by 2025, which stood at over $100 billion in 2022.”
During the inauguration, the Union Minister said that affordable, accessible healthcare was the roadmap for ‘Healthy India’ under PM Narendra Modi which was evident from the fact that more than 260 new medical colleges were established in the country with 79 percent increase in MBBS seats; 93 percent increase PG seats in 9 years and 22 AIIMS were approved.
He said that India moved from a sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service and was now seen as a role model in crisis management and preventive healthcare.
Dr Jitendra thanked PM Narendra Modi for bringing ‘Preventive Health Care’ into focus in the country for the first time which was the reason that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine.
Secretary Health and Medical Education, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar in his address said, the establishment of day-care Chemotherapy Onco-care unit at GMC Kathua would make cancer treatment in the area accessible and affordable.
DDC vice-chairman, Kathua Raghunandan Singh Bablu; DC Kathua S Rakesh Minhas, K K Parashar of Paytm Foundation; Neraj Goud of Maha Manav Malviya Mission; Sunil Kumar Gupta, GM J&K Bank; CGM NABARD, Bala Modi Sridhar; Principal GMC Kathua and Medical Superintendent GMC Kathua were present during the occasion.