Dr Jitendra launches J&K's first Tata Cancer Centre affiliated unit at Kathua

“With the establishment of the day-care Chemotherapy (Onco-care) Unit at GMC Kathua today, cancer treatment is going to become accessible and affordable as the missing link has been completed for affordable and accessible cancer treatment in the area,” said Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

The Minister said that he felt pained to receive calls every morning from different parts of the region from desperate family members pleading to arrange admission of cancer patients at Tata Hospital Mumbai or arrange accommodation for the attendants. He then decided to start the Tata affiliated facility at Kathua and thus moved the papers in the Department of Atomic Energy - the controlling authority of Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai.

Dr Jitendra said, with increasing lifespan, changing lifestyles, environmental factors etc., the prevalence of cancer was assuming epidemic proportions and cancers of all nature and all organs were happening everywhere. “A Tata satellite Cancer care facility in Kathua will therefore prove to be a great boon for the region,” he said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, satellite hospitals and facilities of Tata Memorial Centre have been started in different parts of the country and in Guwahati, even Onco DM and MCH super speciality courses have been started which option could be later contemplated for Kathua as well,” the Union Minister said.

He said that onco-care would be upgraded in GMC Kathua in coming years as Onco DM and MCH seats would be provided to it and world-class cancer specialists would be invited here for treatment, lectures and seminars.