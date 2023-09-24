Dr Karan Singh offers prayers at Gadhadhar Temple, Hazratbal Shrine

Srinagar: Dr Karan Singh, former Sadr-i-Riyasat and Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, today visited the ancient Gadhadhar Temple and revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar and offered prayers for the well-being and harmony of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to Gadhadhar Temple, Chairman Trustee undertook a comprehensive assessment of the temple's facilities and its ongoing activities. He gave necessary directions to the temple's upkeep and preservation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining its ancient heritage.

Dr Karan Singh also interacted with the temple priests and directed them to enlighten the visiting devotees about the historical significance of the Gadhadhar Temple. He said that the Trust is committed to preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of temples falling under its ambit and ensuring that these treasures are preserved for future generations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Karan Singh, during his visit to Hazratbal Shrine, received a warm welcome and heartfelt greetings from the people, underscoring the deep respect and admiration they hold for him.