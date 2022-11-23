ECI, Govt maintaining silence over Assembly Elections : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Admi Party (AAP) today expressed serious concern over rumours regarding pre-poning of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Incharge of Coordination Committee of AAP and Former Minister Harsh Dev Singh said that government is deliberately creating a situation of chaos and confusion by allowing these rumours to spread further adding that the govt should issue a proper statement on the matter to clear the air.

Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir is already going through a state of uncertainty and everyone is eagerly waiting for next assembly elections so that democracy can get restored and a public elected government assumes office.