ECI must tell J&K people about factors behind delay in assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Omar stated that if there is any other factor other than the fear factor of the BJP, people in J&K would like to hear from the CEC.” Has the situation deteriorated so much that you cannot hold elections? If the situation has worsened then tell us. Till now the entire world has been told that the situation has improved a lot in J&K after August 5, 2019. More than one crore tourists come here. If all this is true then tell us what are the factors, which are delaying the elections," he said.

Omar stated that the BJP can not deprive the people of their right to elect their government by hiding again and again behind the Raj Bhawan and ECI. "People have a right to elect their government. Do not we have as much of rights as the people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram? If today's elections were announced in these states on time, then why not in J&K, " he said.

The NC vice president said he wanted to remind the CEC of his own words a few months ago. "A few months back while answering a question on J& K elections the chief election commissioner said that he recognises that there is a vacuum and that vacuum needs to be filled. What factors are you seeing now that are preventing you from filling that vacuum and holding the polls," he asked.

Omar said that NC is ready for polls but neither the BJP nor the central government is prepared. "Because they are afraid. They do not want to face the people. Today you have its proof. After August 5, 2019, BJP tried to tell the people in the country and the entire world that the division of Jammu and Kashmir and particularly the separation of Ladakh from J&K was the wish of the people of Ladakh and that wish was fulfilled. But today it was proved that bifurcation of J&K and to separate Ladakh from it was disliked by people in Kashmir, Jammu and Kargil, “he said.