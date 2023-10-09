ECI must tell J&K people about factors behind delay in assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: As the assembly poll schedule for five states was announced today, the National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir as to why the assembly elections are not being held here and why the masses are being deprived of their democratic right to elect their government.
He was addressing a press conference, which was held a day after the victory of the National Conference and Congress in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)- Kargil polls. Omar Abdullah thanked the people of Kargil and NC leaders, workers, and supporters for the win. He revealed that NC and Congress will hold the post of chief executive councilor in the council in rotation. “For the first two and a half years the post will be with NC and for the next two and half years with Congress,” he announced
Omar said that today the chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for assembly polls for five states. “It is unfortunate that even after so many years, there are no signs of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. When CEC at today's press briefing was asked about J&K assembly polls, he said a decision would be taken after considering all factors. I want to ask him what are these factors. We feel that there is only one factor and that is the fear factor for BJP. BJP has the fear of losing elections and that is why the party is reluctant to face the polls. BJP was earlier hiding behind Raj Bhawan and now they have started hiding behind the ECI. Unfortunately, ECI and CEC instead of making their decisions freely are going by the directives of the BJP. Otherwise, there is no justification in delaying assembly polls in J&K,” he said.
Omar stated that if there is any other factor other than the fear factor of the BJP, people in J&K would like to hear from the CEC.” Has the situation deteriorated so much that you cannot hold elections? If the situation has worsened then tell us. Till now the entire world has been told that the situation has improved a lot in J&K after August 5, 2019. More than one crore tourists come here. If all this is true then tell us what are the factors, which are delaying the elections," he said.
Omar stated that the BJP can not deprive the people of their right to elect their government by hiding again and again behind the Raj Bhawan and ECI. "People have a right to elect their government. Do not we have as much of rights as the people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram? If today's elections were announced in these states on time, then why not in J&K, " he said.
The NC vice president said he wanted to remind the CEC of his own words a few months ago. "A few months back while answering a question on J& K elections the chief election commissioner said that he recognises that there is a vacuum and that vacuum needs to be filled. What factors are you seeing now that are preventing you from filling that vacuum and holding the polls," he asked.
Omar said that NC is ready for polls but neither the BJP nor the central government is prepared. "Because they are afraid. They do not want to face the people. Today you have its proof. After August 5, 2019, BJP tried to tell the people in the country and the entire world that the division of Jammu and Kashmir and particularly the separation of Ladakh from J&K was the wish of the people of Ladakh and that wish was fulfilled. But today it was proved that bifurcation of J&K and to separate Ladakh from it was disliked by people in Kashmir, Jammu and Kargil, “he said.
The NC leader added that there was no polarisation in the LAHDC polls in Kargil and that NC did not get votes based on religion. “In this election, the Buddhists did not vote for BJP. Had they voted for BJP then the results might have been different. Our Buddhist candidate emerged victorious from Padam. The fact is that this election was less on a development or religious basis and was more on August 5, 2019 decisions. People of Kargil with their vote proved that they are not with these decisions," he said.
The former chief minister alleged that polls in J& K will be delayed further after the election results in Kargil. "Till now we were given this hope that assembly polls will not be held but panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) elections will be held. But now the latest reports indicate that neither the panchayat nor ULB polls will be conducted as the BJP does not dare to contest the polls. They would not like to hold even parliament polls here but that election is their compulsion as they want to rule the country again,” he said
The NC leader stated that he does not have a complaint against BJP as it is a political party and is interested in seeing its gains and losses." But I have a complaint against ECI regarding delay in polls," he said. Omar alleged that by delaying the polls and depriving people of their democratic rights, the political parties are being forced to protest.
The former chief minister appealed to the political parties in J&K to join hands to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha polls. He regretted that no headway had been made for seat sharing among the INDIA allies even as much time had passed.
About the BJP's allegation that NC is a dynasty party, Omar said the BJP has no right to say who should be the president of the other party. " It is the decision of party members who elect the NC President and also the decision of people, who later support him. If BJP wants us not to lead our party let its leaders come and contest our presidential polls and if our members elect them, we will leave the post for them, " he said.
To a question that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently said that if a survey is conducted then 80 percent of people will say elections must not be held and that the present system of administration must continue, Omar said that where has been this survey conducted and where were these questions asked to people." If this is true then tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi sahab will also say that 80 percent of country's population likes him and that there is no need for parliament polls,” he said.
Referring to the situation in the Middle East, he described it as very unfortunate. “We are seeing deaths on both sides. In any violent situation whether it is the Middle East, in Jammu and Kashmir, or any other place, the ultimate sufferers are the innocent people. We can only hope and pray that the situation is brought back to normal as early as possible and the violence is ceased," he said.