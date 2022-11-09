Education sector shows failure of successive govts : AAP

"It is because of this failure of successive governments that a number of Government schools in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in hilly districts like Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Chenab valley and parts of Kashmir valley are without a good building and many of these schools are either being run from temporary structures like tents or in rented accommodations." Jagdeep Singh said.

He further added that work on construction of new buildings of hundreds of schools in Jammu and Kashmir is going on since years and decades but are hanging midway due to paucity of funds which clearly shows that Jammu and Kashmir Government gives least priority to the education sector and no much concern is paid.

" When building of a government school is either under construction since decades or has turned dilapidated within years of construction than it clearly depicts that education sector is a least prioritised sector in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

AAP's senior state spokesperson Jagdeep Singh further mentioned about improper pupil teacher ratio, lack of basic infrastructure including desks, dilapidated buildings as a sorry state of affairs which can even narrate hardships being faced by children studying in Government schools of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that a number of teachers belonging to influential families are enjoying their attachments in capital cities and these employees have been attached keeping stake the norms with all claims of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration for bringing transparency in system fall completely flat when it comes to take action against these influential Government employees.

Mentioning about AAP's education model in Delhi which has gained international level recognition, AAP's senior state spokesperson Jagdeep Singh said that this model will also be replicated in Jammu and Kashmir once AAP Government comes into office and government schools of Jammu and Kashmir will also be made at par with top institutions of country so that hardships being faced by the students enrolled in Government schools come to an end.