Education sector suffering in J&K: AAP

Jammu: Jammu provincial vice president of Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Kapoor, today said that education sector of Jammu and Kashmir is facing worst ever approach from government.

In a statement, he said that a number of important norms have not been implemented and change of syllabus is going on regularly with no check from government. Kapoor said that order of . Supreme court to reduce 15 percent fees in private education institutions has not implemented till today which shows that government is not even taking the orders of . Supreme Court seriously. GKNN