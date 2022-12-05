Education teaches human beings to coexist: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that no nation can ever prosper unless that prioritises the education sector.

He said nations can be built only when its education system meets the moral, economic and social standards.

“Education leads to nation building and we shall all focus on it. Our youth shall be imparted with quality education that will guide them to prosper in life ahead,” he said while speaking as chief guest on the annual day function of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium Jammu on Monday.