Education teaches human beings to coexist: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that no nation can ever prosper unless that prioritises the education sector.
He said nations can be built only when its education system meets the moral, economic and social standards.
“Education leads to nation building and we shall all focus on it. Our youth shall be imparted with quality education that will guide them to prosper in life ahead,” he said while speaking as chief guest on the annual day function of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium Jammu on Monday.
Azad said that the coexistence of human societies has become possible only due to education. “Education does not only impart you with skills to earn livelihood but it makes you understand about social and cultural responsibilities. It lets you live in peace, coexistence and harmony,” he said.
He urged students to respect harmony and each other’s religious beliefs.
“Those societies with pluralistic values have the highest moral standing globally. We need to promote religious harmony and respect each other to thrive together,” he said while lauding the contribution of the founder of the institute Dev Dut Mengi Ji.
Earlier, during the welcome address, Rameshwar Mengi, Principal Shiksha Niketan School highlighted the achievements of the school and students. He further disclosed with proud that for the first time seven Padma Awardees and Param Vir Chakra attended the annual function of the any school in Jammu and Kashmir.