Efforts to erase name of Sher-e-Kashmir have always failed: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the people of J&K have always defeated the efforts aimed at erasing the name and legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

According to a press release, he was addressing a party event here . Omar said, “Our opponents have been employing tactics to toss out the plough flag from the J&K but there is something that despite their incessant efforts, our party is standing like a rock and even today people are ready to connect with this organisation. The symbol of plough, and the name of Sheikh Sahib is forever ingrained in the hearts of people. Our party has stood worst of times and situations with the active support of our people, who have defeated such devious conspiracies democratically at the ballot box.”

On the occasion, he welcomed around 150 young political and social workers from Duroo Shahabad, and affiliated with Apni Party, into J&K National Conference.