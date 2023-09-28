Election campaigning for LAHDC Kargil gains momentum

Ganderbal: The election campaigning for the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, is gaining momentum with candidates and leaders from different political parties pulling all stops to ensure they can catch the voters’ attention.

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah is joining the election campaign for the LAHDC, Kargil.

The election campaign for LAHDC, Kargil, is underway and the polling will be held on October 4. Earlier, the polling was scheduled to be held on September 10, however, after the Supreme Court’s verdict earlier this month, a re-notification of the 5th General LAHDC elections was issued by the election authorities of Ladakh Union Territory which set the date of polls for October 4 and counting on October 8.

The entire election process would be completed before October 11.

Following the SC’s judgement, the Ladakh UT administration has also reserved the “plough” symbol for NC in the LAHDC, Kargil, polls in the fresh notification.

This would be the first elections in Kargil after August 5, 2019, when two UTs – J&K and Ladakh - were carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the 5th General Autonomous Hill Development Council elections, the entire Kargil district is abuzz with political activities first time since Ladakh was made a UT in August 2019.