Elections only way out to improve situation: Congress

Basohli: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani has said that the proxy rule of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has failed on fronts especially in coming to the expectations of people and early elections is the only way out to improve situation and solve people’s problems.
Addressing a workers rally at Basohli today organised by DCC Kathua led by Pankaj Dogra and under the leadership of Sanjay Razdan, JKPCC chief along with working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for its failure on all fronts in Jammu and kashmir especially in controlling targeted killings of minorities and in dealing with day today problems faced by the common people.
He said that a bureaucratic rule cannot be a substitute for an elected government, since LG administration is answerable to none except BJP and centre government.
He said that targeted killings has caused fear amongst common man especially minorities employees working there for years, who have migrated to Jammu or other safer places, the army says there are more than 300 terrorists active but the government claims there is improvement in the situation but it is neither restoring statehood nor holding elections.