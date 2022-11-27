Elections only way out to improve situation: Congress

Basohli: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani has said that the proxy rule of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has failed on fronts especially in coming to the expectations of people and early elections is the only way out to improve situation and solve people’s problems.

Addressing a workers rally at Basohli today organised by DCC Kathua led by Pankaj Dogra and under the leadership of Sanjay Razdan, JKPCC chief along with working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for its failure on all fronts in Jammu and kashmir especially in controlling targeted killings of minorities and in dealing with day today problems faced by the common people.