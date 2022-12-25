Ending miseries of poor, disabled, unemployed high on NC agenda: Nasir

“It is only NC that has the antidote to widespread challenges faced by our people in the shape of development deficit, administrative inertia and scathing unemployment. The much awaited administrative relief which our people are hankering for can only be provided by NC. There is a pressing need for the government to redefine its activities by prioritising welfarism to heal the ravages of post august, 2019 economic downturn and successive Covid induced lockdown,” he said.

Nasir said if NC is given a mandate to steer the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, it will render support to poor and vulnerable households on priority basis. "Ending miseries of our young educated and talented youth will be high on our agenda. Besides providing our youth a sense of security and belongingness, we will take drastic steps to increase employability in our region so that the disillusionment among them is tackled,” he said.