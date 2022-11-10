Ensure adequate basic facilities for winter tourism : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday called for providing all kinds of basic facilities at tourist destinations having winter tourism potentials so that winter tourism can be promoted in Kashmir valley.

In a statement issued by state spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Reyaz Majid said that tourism is the basic unit of economy of Kashmir valley and a huge population of valley depends on tourism for their livelihood.

Upliftment of tourism industry in Kashmir is prerequisite for development of society as development of tourism industry will boost scope of earning for people but successive governments have not taken adequate measures in this regard, he said.

"On one hand government claims of a huge inflow of tourists in Kashmir valley and also takes credit of it but pn the other hand government is not required measures for proper upliftment and development of tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir," Reyaz Majid said.