Ensure all facilities during Ramadhan: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar Thursday impressed upon the J&K admin to coordinate their efforts and ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience with respect to essential supplies in the holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement, Sagar asked the government to ensure availability of essentials and other related things during the ensuing holy month. “The line departments UEED, PHE, Health, FCCI and R&B Departments should work in tandem to ensure effective amenities to the people during the ongoing month of Ramadhan. Local municipalities and town area committees should also ensure cleanliness around the mosques and major shrines. Given the quota of ration being disbursed currently, the government should give additional quota of sugar, wheat and rice to the consumers during the holy month,” he said.