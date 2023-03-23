Ensure all facilities during Ramadhan: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar Thursday impressed upon the J&K admin to coordinate their efforts and ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience with respect to essential supplies in the holy month of Ramadhan.
In a statement, Sagar asked the government to ensure availability of essentials and other related things during the ensuing holy month. “The line departments UEED, PHE, Health, FCCI and R&B Departments should work in tandem to ensure effective amenities to the people during the ongoing month of Ramadhan. Local municipalities and town area committees should also ensure cleanliness around the mosques and major shrines. Given the quota of ration being disbursed currently, the government should give additional quota of sugar, wheat and rice to the consumers during the holy month,” he said.
He asked the government to ensure availability of steady power and water supply during Sehri and Iftari time. “Flying squads should be deputed to curb profiteering and black marketing across the towns, and cities. Agriculture and fisheries Department should set up special stalls at various points to ensure availability of subsidised edibles including fish to consumers. A 24×7 grievance cell should be established at Tehsil headquarters to mitigate public grievances,” he added.
Party's Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone have also impressed the administration to rise up to the occasion and ensure effective and round the clock facilities to the public during the ongoing auspicious month.