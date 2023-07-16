Ensure all facilities to people during Muharram: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday impressed upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure all facilities to people during the forthcoming Muharram observance days.

Party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq urged the administration to ensure all basic civic amenities to people in view of the forthcoming Muharram. “Government should review all the arrangements and direct the concerned district commissioners and various stakeholder departments to converge their efforts to ensure smooth conduct of Muharram, especially during procession days, so that people don’t face any inconvenience on account of paucity of different facilities and civic amenities,” he said.

He also urged the administration to pass necessary directions to the Srinagar Municipal and other municipal committees to ensure that streetlights in and around religious places are made fully functional. “Sanitation and cleanliness drives should be ensured throughout the month on priority. The endeavour of the government should be to ensure that the devotees get every type of facility,” he added. He also sought enhanced ration quota for the beneficiaries during the forthcoming month as the current quota of rice, and wheat is insufficient to meet their nutritional demands. “The measure will protect the consumers, particularly the ones from below the poverty line from price volatility during soaring inflation,” he further added.