Ensure proper arrangements for Muharram: PC

Srinagar: Senior Vice President J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC)and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today urged LG Administration to ensure proper arrangements in view of Muharram.

Abdul Gani Vakil along with Imran Reza Ansari Senior General Secretary J&K People Conference and senior Peoples Conference leader Abid Ansari visited Syedpora Sopore and Bohripora Rafiabad, a press release said.

JKPC leaders, during their visit, emphasised the necessity for the administration to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the steps taken to ensure a seamless observation of this holy time of Muharram.

JKPClLeaders, also stressed upon the UT administration to ensure the availability of all essential commodities besides uninterrupted power, water supply, and medical facilities, especially in the areas where the Muharram procession will be taken out, so that people do not suffer during this holy period of Muharram.