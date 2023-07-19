Ensure safety, security of common man: Congress

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed serious concern over the targeted attacks on non-locals and asked the government to ensure the safety and security of the common man especially the vulnerable sections who have become target in the recent past.
Addressing a press conference here today JKPCC President i Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the increased attacks on non local labours and expressed concern over such incidents. He urged the government to ensure the safety of all especially such sections and minorities who have become soft target on selective basis in recent time.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, and other leaders Balwan Singh, Trilok Singh Bajwa, and Manmohan Singh were present. Vikar Rasool Wani said that the new grand alliance “INDIA” which emerged yesterday will uproot BJP in 2024 elections , as people want change due to failure of government on all fronts.
Congratulating Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the leadership of all 26 parties, Vikar Rasool said that people of country have welcomed this.
He alleged that the people are being taxed unnecessarily on various ways. “Property tax, hike in water tax, pre- paid electricity tax besides toll taxes, BJP is responsible of skinning the people through taxes, while the quality of services like water, power has not improved in any manner,” Congress leader said.