Ensure safety, security of common man: Congress

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed serious concern over the targeted attacks on non-locals and asked the government to ensure the safety and security of the common man especially the vulnerable sections who have become target in the recent past.

Addressing a press conference here today JKPCC President i Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the increased attacks on non local labours and expressed concern over such incidents. He urged the government to ensure the safety of all especially such sections and minorities who have become soft target on selective basis in recent time.

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, and other leaders Balwan Singh, Trilok Singh Bajwa, and Manmohan Singh were present. Vikar Rasool Wani said that the new grand alliance “INDIA” which emerged yesterday will uproot BJP in 2024 elections , as people want change due to failure of government on all fronts.