Ensure uninterrupted power, supply of essentials during holy Ramadan: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has urged the administration to make all adequate arrangements including uninterrupted power and water supplies for ensuing holy month of Ramadan in district Ramban including Gool.

In a statement, Shaheen also underlined the need for the constitution of special market checking squads to keep the check on profiteering, hoarding and black-marketing and also asked the district and the local administration to ensure strict implementation of government approved rate list.