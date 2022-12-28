Er Sahil Bashir Bhat nominated media secretary of J&K BJP (Youth)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP (Youth ) today nominated senior office bearers and others for key party posts for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, following the reshuffling Er Sahil Bashir Bhat was nominated as Media Secretary for J&K. “ Er Sahil Bhat a prominent socio-political activist was also state president and official spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party prior to his joining BJP in June,”the press note said.

Many senior party leaders extended their good wishes to the newly nominated office bearers on assuming new responsibilities. They hoped that the party will benefit greatly from their experience in public life and social work.