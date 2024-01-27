Era of political exploitation over: Hakeem Yaseen

Budgam, Jan 27: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen today said that the era of political exploitation is over.

He demanded immediate restoration of state hood and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press release, he was talking to delegations of Khansahib –Budgam. Hakeem Yaseen appealed people not to get swayed away by the beaten track policies and falsehood of the political parties who have a history of breaking promise and yet again tend to repeat the past while dreaming of capturing power again. “Like the last 70 years, these parties have started exploiting innocent people on sectarian, regional and sectarian basis to gain power,”he said. Hakeem Yaseen added that such organisations should know that people now know their tactics and now they can never succeed in deceiving the people.