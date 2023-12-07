Everyone must condemn mindless violence : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 7 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was critically injured in a terrorist attack in downtown Srinagar on October 29.

In a statement, Bukhari extended his deepest condolences to the grieving family of Masroor Ahmad Wani. He said, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Masroor Ahmad Wani, who tragically became a victim of a heinous act of terrorism. May Almighty bless his soul with eternal peace.”

“Every one of us must condemn the mindless violence in the strongest possible terms, as violence has inflicted deep suffering on the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the years. Those responsible for perpetrating acts of violence, causing loss of human lives must be brought to justice,” he added.