Everyone should respect SC’s judgement: RavinderRaina

Srinagar, Dec 11: J&K BJP President RavinderRaina Monday hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and said that everyone should respect the SC’s judgement.

In a statement issued here, he said that the SC had given a historic decision in the context of J&K.

“Tribals, Gujjars, Bakkerwals, Gaddi-Sippi suffered for 70 years due to Article 370. OBCs in J&K were devoid of their rights. West Pakistan Refugees were denied citizenship. Those from PoK were denied basic rights. The constitution of India was ignored in J&K. Anti-corruption law was not valid here, and NHRC did not have its jurisdiction in J&K. Right to education was not here. Many such important decisions prevailing in other states and UTs were not valid in J&K due to Article 370. Panchayati Raj Sashaktikaran was not valid. DDC, BDC elections were not held here earlier,” Raina said.

He said now Pahari, Gujjar-Bakerwal, PoJK, WPRs, women, Dalits, Gorkhas, and Valmikis got their rights and live dignified lives with basic rights.

“Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission has been endorsed by SC. Every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, residents of Jammu, residents of Kashmir, every community, and everyone is benefitted. J&K is progressing on the path of peace and prosperity,” Raina said. “Development in every city and village of the region is visible. Public welfare schemes are operational in J&K benefitting the needy directly in every area. Ayushman Card, scholarships, benefits to LoC residents, all such is being given to residents of J&K along with the whole nation.”