Expedite revenue records digitisation process on fast track mode : AAP

Srinagar: Kashmir Provincial President of Aam Aadmi Party, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, today said that Jammu and Kashmir Government should proceed digitisation process of revenue records on fastrack basis and there should be proper arrangements for digitisation process so that public can avail this service in a hassle free manner.
In a statement, Dr Ghulam Mustafa said that revenue record is an important part of every family in Jammu and Kashmir and digitisation process has been started recently which will prove beneficial for maintaining transparency in Revenue Department.
He however said that a firm was engaged to do this task but the process is going on at slow pace and set targets have not been achieved in a time frame manner which is the cause of concern.
Dr. Ghulam Mustafa said that patwaris of Revenue Department have now been tasked to play their role in revenue record digitisation but this is also a reality that patwaris work without proper infrastructure and arrangements and they have been provided field offices recently while there are many patwaris who do not possess necessary computer knowledge.
“We favour digitization of revenue record as it will prove beneficial for a common man and will also play a big role in further transparency in revenue record management as mismanagement in maintenance of revenue record has always been a challenge.” said Dr. Ghulam.
He however said, “ We demand digitization process for revenue records on Fastrack basis so that this task is completed at the earliest.”