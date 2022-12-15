Expedite revenue records digitisation process on fast track mode : AAP

Srinagar: Kashmir Provincial President of Aam Aadmi Party, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, today said that Jammu and Kashmir Government should proceed digitisation process of revenue records on fastrack basis and there should be proper arrangements for digitisation process so that public can avail this service in a hassle free manner.

In a statement, Dr Ghulam Mustafa said that revenue record is an important part of every family in Jammu and Kashmir and digitisation process has been started recently which will prove beneficial for maintaining transparency in Revenue Department.

He however said that a firm was engaged to do this task but the process is going on at slow pace and set targets have not been achieved in a time frame manner which is the cause of concern.