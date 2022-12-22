Expulsion of trio unanimous decision of working committee: Taj

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) treasurer and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din on Thursday stated that the expulsion of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh was a unanimous decision of the working committee after deliberations.

“There was a sequence of events (anti-party activities). They (working committee members) thought it proper to nip the evil in the bud,” he told Greater Kashmir, when asked about the “trigger-point” behind this decision (expulsion).

“It was the same old politics of Congress...Why a particular person has been given a particular post and why not me.. all these sorts of things. Or what is in this party (DAP which they opted for on their own volition)?” he briefed, when asked to explain “sequence of events.”