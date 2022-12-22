Expulsion of trio unanimous decision of working committee: Taj

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) treasurer and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din on Thursday stated that the expulsion of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh was a unanimous decision of the working committee after deliberations.
“There was a sequence of events (anti-party activities). They (working committee members) thought it proper to nip the evil in the bud,” he told Greater Kashmir, when asked about the “trigger-point” behind this decision (expulsion).
“It was the same old politics of Congress...Why a particular person has been given a particular post and why not me.. all these sorts of things. Or what is in this party (DAP which they opted for on their own volition)?” he briefed, when asked to explain “sequence of events.”
“I don’t know what they are going to do,” Taj said, responding to the query as to whether they (expelled leaders) were going back to Congress.
When asked if any attempt to speak to them (expelled leaders) was made by the party leadership before its decision to expel, the senior DAP leader said, “I’m in Srinagar. Yes, I’ll go and speak to them. Let me see what has happened. However, the entire leadership met them in Jammu. Following it, a unanimous decision was taken. Though I was not in Jammu yet my consent (regarding decision) was taken over phone. What everybody says, I have to go with them. I believed DAP leaders might have tried to hear their side. I could not say that they had not been heard. Mediation attempts would have been made. It’s not that it’s just a decision taken in haste without giving an opportunity to hear them or without consulting other DAP leaders.”