Farooq Abdullah addresses public gathering at Vehil in Shopian

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the party will continue its battle for the restoration of the abridged democratic and political rights of the people of J&K.

He said this while leading party functionaries in paying rich tributes to Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor on his 33rd death anniversary at a public gathering organised by In Charge Constituency Shopian Sheikh Mohammad Rafi at Vehil, Shopian, a press release said.

Dr Farooq reiterated that the party was fighting for the honour and dignity of the people through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means. He was quick to add that certain sections from New Delhi to Kashmir have joined their efforts to derail the peaceful struggle and are trying to create “disunity among our rows.”

“All they want is to have a pliable motley group of self-anointed leaders and social activists manufactured and incubated in the powerful corridors to white wash and legitimise their undemocratic actions in 2019. However, their bogus narratives to discredit and delegitimise NC and our leaders will never fructify. Their efforts will again gain momentum as various elections are approaching but as long as we don't sell our conscience, nothing is going to harm us,” he said.