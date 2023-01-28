Farooq Abdullah calls for strengthening communal harmony, brotherhood

Samba: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah aturday called for united efforts for strengthening the communal harmony and brotherhood.

A statement of NC issued here said that speaking during his visit to Samba, Abdullah said, “Jammu people are pluralistic by nature. The cultural life of Jammu has been shaped by great sages and saints, who enriched it with the teachings of universal brotherhood by teaching and preaching the philosophy that considers world as a family. The agenda of communal forces remains at work to divide us. However, what such forces fail to recognise is that the spirit of our unity is deep-rooted and widespread. It is very reassuring to see how Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs participate in each other's festivals and shoulder each other's worries. Our country's, for that matter J&K's true potential lays in our unity. The everyday life of our people across Jammu espouses examples that brings alive the idea of India and restores our faith in humanity."

Abdullah said that the people in Jammu had fraternal ties with the people of Kashmir and Ladakh as well.