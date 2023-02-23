Farooq Abdullah chairs party meeting

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah said that when NC comes to power, it will roll back all such orders which are not in the “interests of people.”

According to a press note, he made these comments while chairing a provincial committee meeting at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Party Vice President Omar Abdullah was also present on the occasion.

Interacting with the functionaries, Dr Farooq said that the down sliding of democracy has hurt every sector of Jammu and Kashmir without any exception.

“The litmus test for a democracy is if the policy decisions are made through democratic procedure and have popular support. Unfortunately the current administration's decisions sans both,” he said.