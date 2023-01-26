Farooq Abdullah hoists Tricolour at his residence

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at his Gupkar residence on the occasion of 74th Republic day celebrations.

According to a press note, speaking at the event, Dr Farooq said, “Least we forget the Father of the Nation, Gandhi Ji, and numerous other freedom fighters, whose suffering and sacrifice have rendered the attainment of Independence and establishment of this sovereign democratic republic possible.”