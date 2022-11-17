Farooq Abdullah, Omar preside over meeting of district presidents, constituency in charges

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday presided over a meeting of In charge Segments, District Presidents and other provincial office bearers at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah also addressed the gathering. Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Zonal Presidents Ali Muhammad Dar, Javed Dar, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, District Presidents, Constituency In-Charges and other provincial office bearers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was marked by the discussions on party affairs and prevailing situation in the valley. The party functionaries also informed the party President about the ongoing party activities in their segments.