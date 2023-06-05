Farooq Abdullah pawn of Pakistan: Chugh

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to former NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah's statement that India should have dialogue with Pakistan, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that “If India will talk to anyone it will only with the people of J&K”.

Chugh said Farooq Abdullah remains a pawn in the hands of Pakistan, a press release said.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah should learn from the new developments in J&K During the rule of Abdullahs the Kashmir was popular for bullets and bombs. PM Narendra Modi has made J&K an epicenter of tourism from terrorism. If India will talk to anyone in future, it will only with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh said.