Farooq Abdullah visits landslide hit Rezan village in Kangan

Srinagar: National Conference President and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Rezan village of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district, where two dozen structures including residential houses, shops, and cow sheds were completely damaged in a massive landslide.

According to a press note, Party's Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Additional Spokesperson Danish Iqbal accompanied him on the visit.

Dr Farooq met with the affected families and assured them that he will raise the concerns of the affected in the parliament and with the Minister of Road Transport & Highways for swift redressal of their grievances.