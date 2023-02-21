Farooq Abdullah visits landslide hit Rezan village in Kangan

Srinagar: National Conference President and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Rezan village of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district, where two dozen structures including residential houses, shops, and cow sheds were completely damaged in a massive landslide.
According to a press note, Party's Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Additional Spokesperson Danish Iqbal accompanied him on the visit.
Dr Farooq met with the affected families and assured them that he will raise the concerns of the affected in the parliament and with the Minister of Road Transport & Highways for swift redressal of their grievances.
He also reviewed the underway relief and rescue efforts by the BRO and civil administration.
Echoing the concerns of the affected, Dr Farooq said that the locals of the affected village have been raising the issue of land sinking due to blasting and other construction work on the Z-Morh tunnel for the last two years but despite their repeated pleas, the construction company and the local civic administration failed to address their concerns resulting in massive damage in today’s landslide.