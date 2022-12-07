Farooq has been biggest benefactor of rigged elections: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: J&K People’s Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone, while taking a dig at the National Conference leadership, on Wednesday stated that it was ironic that the robbers of 1987 had the gall to talk about interference in the election in J&K.

Responding to the statement of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement about interference in elections, PC president said, “Farooq Abdullah has no moral right to talk about rigging or interference in elections as he has been the biggest benefactor of rigged elections.”

“Farooq Abdullah should leave the role of talking about the interference of institutions in the electoral process to us since we have been victims of rigging and he has been the benefactor. My father was the victim of rigging in 1987. Thousands of Kashmiris - young and old - are in graves because of the consequences of 1987 rigging,” he added.