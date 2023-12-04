Farooq, Omar convey condolences

Jammu, Dec 4 : National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the passing away of Thakur Sarban Singh of Shinkli Pyt Mallan (B), former Block President Dessa District Doda and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

He had served the people of remote area during Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s time. In their messages, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with other members of the family.