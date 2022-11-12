Farooq visits Akhilesh in Lucknow

New Delhi: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Lucknow today to offer condolences to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on the demise of his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Expressing commiseration with Akhilesh Yadav, Dr Farooq recalled the late leader's commitment to socialism and secularism.
He prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the family, friends and supporters of his to bear the inconsolable loss with fortitude, a press note said.