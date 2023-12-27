Fill up vacant post of PSC Chairman: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Dec 27 : Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to fill up vacant post of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Chairman, lying vacant since last month.

In a statement, he said that in absence of the Chairman functioning of PSC has been hit badly. “Uncertainty prevails over the examinations being conducted by the JKPSC. Several examinations have been postponed,” Hakeem Yaseen said.

He said results of some vacancies were also pending for want of nod from the chairman. The PDF chairman said, “It is a matter of grave concern that all the examinations being conducted by the PSC in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir have been postponed .Delay in appointing new Chairman speaks volumes about non seriousness of the government towards future of aspirants.”

PDF Chairman has urged the LG Manoj Sinha to appoint a suitable person as Chairman of PSC at the earliest so that the exams can be conducted under different categories to secure future of aspirants .

“Pertinently, exams for promotions in different departments were scheduled to be held in November, December and January next year. Now, they all stand postponed. Similarly results of some written tests for various posts were also withheld . Government should know sensitivity of the situation and appoint new Chairman for PSC at the earliest,” Hakeem Yaseen said.