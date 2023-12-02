Focus on career, not social media: Hakeem Yaseen to youth

Srinagar, Dec 2 : Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF ) and former minister Hakeem Yaseen has asked youth to focus on “shaping their career rather than wasting their precious time on social media.”

In a statement, he has appreciated statement of Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain that nobody will be allowed to disrespect any religious community and that nobody will be allowed to disrupt communal harmony .

In a statement Hakeem Yaseen described the recent incident at NIT, Srinagar as most unfortunate adding that Kashmiris were secular and peace loving by core of heart . He said any attempt to damage Kashmir’s age old communal harmony needs to be curbed with heavy hands .