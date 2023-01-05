Forging unity first step towards defeating forces inimical to J&K: NC

Welcoming him into the party fold, the party functionaries hoped that his joining will benefit the party at grassroots. The new entrant vowed to strengthen the party on ground level.

The functionaries said that people of J&K must unite for the good of everyone because that is the key to their future. “Forging unity is the first step towards blunting the tools of those who wish to split the community for their own nefarious agenda,” they said.

Expressing concern over the rising unemployment levels in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, “There are thousands of educated youths in Jammu and Kashmir who are bearing the brunt of the lack of employment and struggle to find jobs due to the lack of a job policy thus pushing them and their families’ backs to the wall. Every selection list of the JKSSB exam ends up in a scam. This has wasted the time, money and efforts of our youth, who are sinking under the weight of the incumbent administration’s indifference.”

They said it is only NC that can provide cushion to the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir by protecting their rights and providing them with an administrative cushion.