Form committee to address employees' grievances: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party's spokesperson and co-chairman of State Organisation Building Committe, O P Khajuria on Thursday termed the prolonged delay in redressal of grievances of employees as unfortunate on the part of Government.

In a statement he said that this delay narrates sad state of affairs and LG administration should form a high power committee to look into the matter and a recently framed committee of Bhartiya Janta Party is of no fun and is only a move to befool the employees.

Khajuria said that Government employees are backbone of system and their welfare and professional growth is prerequisite for fine tuning of public services delivery system but in Jammu and Kashmir Government is following a different policy in which the Government employees are being harassed and cornered and your left with no other option then to hit the roads.