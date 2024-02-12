New Delhi, Feb 12: National Conference (NC) leader and former MLC, Dr Shehnaz Ganai, today joined the BJP at a function in New Delhi.

The function was attended by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National Spokesman Zafar Islam, a press release said.

Chugh welcomed her in BJP and said a new era of growth and development has set in J&K. This era reflects negation of parties like NC, he added .

Dr Shehnaz Ganai said ,” I have chosen to join the BJP because of the party’s steadfast commitment to deliver on its promises made with the citizens of the country.” She specifically highlighted the recent landmark achievement of securing long-awaited reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is a clear demonstration of the BJP’s dedication to address the needs and aspirations of all segments of society like the Gujjars and Bakarwals, Paharis, Gaddis and others,” she said.

Chugh acknowledged her significant stature and influence in Jammu and Kashmir’s political arena. He expressed optimism regarding the party’s future trajectory in the region and alluded to the possibility of more prominent figures from Jammu and Kashmir making the decision to align themselves with the BJP in the near future, underlining the growing momentum and resonance of the party’s vision for the state.

The senior BJP leader reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to expedite the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the party’s meticulous and comprehensive preparations across all districts of the region. He exuded confidence in the overwhelming support of the people of Kashmir, pointing to the BJP’s proven track record of delivering tangible benefits and transformative change to the region and its populace.

Chugh said,”We cannot overlook the transformative and inclusive governance agenda spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir. Under his leadership, we have witnessed significant strides in dismantling entrenched political dynasties, ushering in a new era of participatory and people-centric governance. This is a testament to the BJP’s commitment to fostering positive change and inclusivity in our beloved region.”