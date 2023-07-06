Frustrated Mehbooba spreading panic among poor: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today strongly criticised former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on land allotment to the homeless in J&K. Chug described her remarks as signs of panic and frustration.

In a statement, the BJP leader said the J&K administration has provided for a relief to homeless people by giving them five marla land each but Mehbooba Mufti was playing her cheap politics on it. “Instead of appreciating the initiative of the J&K administration she is spreading fear and uncertainty among the poor and homeless people of the Union territory,” he said.

“Mehbooba like politicians have failed to deliver justice to the people of J&K in the past 70 years. These political leaders only cared for their chair and privileges and left the common masses into an uncertain situation for decades who lost their loved ones in the turmoil triggered by vested interested politicians for the sake of their power,” Chugh said.

He said Muftis and Abdullahs have never worked for the poor in J&K and have always taken directions from the Pakistan ISI to keep J&K under-developed and poverty-stricken.

He said PDP, NC and other political parties pampered terrorism in J&K in past three decades who allowed terrorists and their sympathisers to instigate anti-India uprisings in the valley. “The J&K was dubbed a capital of terrorism in their regimes; However, the Narendra Modi led government reined anti-India elements in J&K and made UT a capital of tourism. Today millions of tourists are visiting Kashmir. In 2022 tourism sector broke all past records which vindicates the determination and commitment of PM Narendra Modi to take J&K to newer heights,” he said.