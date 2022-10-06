Fulfill promises made to educated youth: PC

Srinagar: Senior Vice-President People’s Conference (PC) and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said that promises made by Union Territory Government for the unemployed youth have proved to be a damp squib, further pushing the youth to the wall.

Vakil asserted that promises and claims made by the Government for thousands of educated youth have not yielded any results so far.

”The previous Governor during his tenure had promised employment to 50,000 youth in J&K but nothing was done on the ground and similarly the present Lt Governor Manoj Sinha too, has promised 10,000 jobs but those announcements remained on restricted to statements only,” he said.