G A Mir, Tariq Karra among 26 Congress leaders appointed observers

Srinagar: The Congress President has appointed former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir as observer West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar while senior party leader and Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hameed Karra has been appointed observer for Odisha.

A statement of Congress issued here said that the two leaders would ensure successful planning and implementation of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’, a follow up activity of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Both Mir and Karra are among 26 leaders appointed observers in the states and union territories across India.