G20 Event | Kashmir’s enthusiastic response rebuff to Pakistan, her stooges: Rana
Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Kashmir has sent a loud and clear message to the world that the Valley is not what is being made out by motivated but vocal few.
He complimented and congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating successful conclave of the G20 Working Group on Tourism in Srinagar and rejecting the machinations of self-proclaimed leaders and elements inimical to peace and stability in this part of the country.“Kashmiris pronouncing their resolve for tryst with peace and harmony is a tribute to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rana said while interacting with the people at Kanyala in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency this afternoon, a press release said.
He said successful hosting of G20 event in Kashmir and participation of member nations barring China besides enthusiastic response of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is a big rebuff to crumbling Pakistan and her stooges on this side of the fence.
Acknowledging the steadfast resolve of the people to give peace a big chance and their time tested hospitality, BJP leader expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is poised for achieving significant milestones in the tourism sector post mega international event.
He said the entire world was looking towards this event with rapt attention, keeping in view its geo-political importance and potential to bring cheer in the lives of the people in terms of economy and investment.
“Holding of such a mega International conclave in Kashmir reflects the desire and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing Jammu and Kashmir at the centre stage,” he said.
Rana said it was a watershed moment for J&K when Home Minister, Amit Shah presented the reorganisation bill in the Parliament on August 5, 2019.
The effective measures thereafter to destroy terrorism and its ecosystem and impetus to development and economic resurgence has brought a historic change, he added.
Rana complimented Lt Governor Manoj Sinha under whose stewardship and personal supervision the J&K Government and its officials put in tireless efforts to make the G20 event a success. Devender Rana said the event has left an indelible mark of hospitality on the participating delegates and lessons for the negligible few discarded elements, who unsuccessfully attempted to generate passions against the conclave well ahead of the meet. However, sensing the popular mood in favour of the Working Group meeting, they were left with no option but to scratch their heads in desperation. These political chameleons stand exposed for playing dubious roles of fair-weather nationalists and seasonal separatists as per their political exigencies, he added.