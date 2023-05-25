G20 Event | Kashmir’s enthusiastic response rebuff to Pakistan, her stooges: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Kashmir has sent a loud and clear message to the world that the Valley is not what is being made out by motivated but vocal few.

He complimented and congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating successful conclave of the G20 Working Group on Tourism in Srinagar and rejecting the machinations of self-proclaimed leaders and elements inimical to peace and stability in this part of the country.“Kashmiris pronouncing their resolve for tryst with peace and harmony is a tribute to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rana said while interacting with the people at Kanyala in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency this afternoon, a press release said.

He said successful hosting of G20 event in Kashmir and participation of member nations barring China besides enthusiastic response of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is a big rebuff to crumbling Pakistan and her stooges on this side of the fence.

Acknowledging the steadfast resolve of the people to give peace a big chance and their time tested hospitality, BJP leader expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is poised for achieving significant milestones in the tourism sector post mega international event.