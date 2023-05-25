G20 summit has sparked upswing in J&K tourism industry: Ashok Koul

Srinagar: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today appreciated the LG administration for successful G20 summit in Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, he also expressed his appreciation for the officers and jawans of Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces and intelligence agencies. He commended their efforts in ensuring a smooth and successful G20 Summit, free from any untoward incidents

Koul conveyed the region’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Kashmir as the venue for the G20 meeting, which has put the region in the global spotlight, attracting foreign tourists. He expressed optimism that this international event would significantly boost investments in the region. “The foreign delegates were delighted to visit various places in Srinagar and thoroughly enjoyed their experiences. The hosting of G20 meetings in Srinagar is expected to provide Kashmir’s tourism sector with a global push, showcasing the rich art, culture, and heritage of the region on a prestigious platform like G20,” the BJP leader said.