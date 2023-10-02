Gandhi was an ideal of peace, humanity, secularism: Azad

Srinagar: Vowing to continue with the principles of Gandhian ideology, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that in present times the ideals of nonviolence, truth, unity and justices are some of the founding principles that his party believes in.

“These principals are the bedrock of our party’s ideology and my vision for Jammu and Kashmir. Let us continue on our journey hand in hand towards a more equitable and progressive future,” he told at the celebration function of Gandhi Jayanti in DPAP office, Srinagar. On the occasion, Gandhi Global Foundation also felicitated Azad and admired his works and contributions in promoting the Gandhian ideology throughout his life.

Azad said that one can easily understand why the Gandhi has devoted his life to such principles given the present situation where the humanity is overridden by materialistic interests. “He was not hungry for power but aiming to build harmony, unity and brotherhood based on justice and equality,” he added.

DPAP strongly recommended his party workers to read the biography of Gandhi and understand how the superior motives for the humanity can be achieved peacefully and the system of equality and justice can be established. “His life was not easy. He was cornered from all sides for speaking truth. But he didn’t care since he was having no personal interests. Even till his last breath he fought and believed in the system of equality and justice which made him the father of nation,” he said.