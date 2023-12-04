Gandhiji gave India secular identity: Azad

New Delhi, Dec 4 : Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that Mahatma Gandhi gave India a secular identity.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a book release function. Azad released the Hindi version of book on Jawaharlal Darda at Constitution Club, New Delhi and termed him as one of the greatest politicians of Indian sub continent and a real freedom fighter who devoted his life to country. The book was released at constitutional club of India where Azad was the chief guest on the occasion.

The former chief minister said that his teachings must be followed so that the people live with respect and dignity and share the mutual interests irrespective of caste and colour. He said the teachings of Gandhi shall be propagated and invoked as did by Darda. “ In our times, agreeing to disagree was our guiding principle but disagreeing never meant losing person or showing hatred towards the person,” he said. Darda popularly known as Babuji, was an Indian freedom fighter and a senior politician. He was the founding editor of Lokmat group of newspapers. He was a pioneering journalist and a prominent politician of his time.