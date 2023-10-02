Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence always relevant: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid glowing tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary—Gandhi Jayanti.

In his message on this momentous occasion, Bukhari said, “This day not only marks the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but also celebrates his legacy and his profound teachings of nonviolence.”

He further stated, “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest political leaders that the world has produced in the history of mankind. He was the pioneer of the philosophical approach of non-violence, who led a nationwide resistance movement against tyranny, injustice, foreign occupation, and for the fundamental rights of the people, building religious and ethnic harmony through nonviolent means.”

"Gandhi Ji’s teachings and principles are still a beacon of light for the entire nation to live a peaceful and harmonious life,”he added.