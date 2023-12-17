Gear up for assembly polls: Vikar Rasool

Jammu, Dec 17: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani Sunday asked the party cadres to “gear up for the ensuing elections and expose the wrong policies of BJP.”

He alleged that BJP had destroyed the future of youth and imposed huge taxes on the people.

“Congress shall forcefully raise the issues of all sections including unemployed youth, employees, daily wagers and farmers. Congress is the only alternative before people if they want to get rid of this regime,” he said, while addressing the workers during the DCC urban function.

Working president Raman Bhalla, AICC co-incharge Manoj Yadav, senior vice presidents Ravinder Sharma, G N Monga, former minister Shabir Ahmed Khan besides all DCC and block presidents spoke on the occasion.

Working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for bringing many miseries to all sections especially unemployed youth, farmers, traders, transporters and local contractors.

Asking workers to get ready for a big fight to uproot BJP, he said, “Our identity is lost, rights and protection to land and jobs are lost. Unprecedented price rise has broken the back bone of people. Congress will emerge victorious in J&K.”

He also demanded immediate assembly elections under statehood.