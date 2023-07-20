Gear up for upcoming ULB polls: BJP

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today asked the party cadre to gear up for ensuing ULB elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, the former Deputy Chief Minister stated this while chairing a meeting of the corporators of (JMC) at the Party Headquarters here, today.

Kavinder said that under the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi the development works are going on persistently in the UT of J&K and elsewhere, and it is for the first time that people have got the essence of democracy which is meant for the people, of the people and by the people as earlier governments used to work for the selected few and the dynast parties.

Citing a number of projects which the BJP government has successfully completed in the UT, Kavinder said that the performance card of the government led by PM Modi stands testimony to the commitment of BJP to steer J&K to pinnacles of development and heralding a new era of peace and normalcy.

Kavinder Gupta said it is the responsibility of the party cadre to educate the people and foil the attempts of those dividing them on the basis of region and religion. He said that being the elected representatives of the people they owe a sacred duty towards the people of their respective Wards and in this direction they are expected to resolve all their problems and issues. “For this you do not need to wait till the people approach you or the JMC. You must be present among the people so as to know their problems so that these can be best addressed on ground, especially during the ongoing pandemic times,” he asserted.

Raising a serious concern over the problems faced by the general public related to pension, Kavinder asked the Corporators to provide all necessary assistance to deserving individuals, ensuring that genuine beneficiaries are not left behind when receiving government pension benefits.